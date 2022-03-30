(AP) – CLAIM: Rock issued a public apology for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying he “crossed a line that I shouldn’t have and paid the enormous price of my reputation as a renown comedian.”

THE FACTS: The apology, which included several spelling errors, is fake.

Rock issued no such apology, a representative for the comedian told The Associated Press in an email Tuesday afternoon.

The fabricated apology attributed to Rock amassed millions of views across social media platforms.

“As a comedian it can be difficult to understand which lines are to be crossed and which ones aren’t,” the fake statement read. “Last night I crossed a line that I shouldn’t have and paid the enormous price of my reputation as a renown comedian. Comedy is never about poking fun at or making lite of people with major ordeals happening in their lives. Comedy is about using real life circumstances to create laughter and bring light to an otherwise dark world.”

The bogus statement continued with direct apologies to Pinkett Smith, Smith and the rest of their family, and a call for forgiveness over time.

But Leslie Sloane, a publicist for Rock, confirmed in an email that the apology was fake.

She did not respond to a question about whether Rock planned to apologize. Smith walked onstage, slapped Rock and then returned to his seat, twice shouting at the comedian to “get my wife’s name out your (expletive) mouth.”

Smith was reacting to a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying he couldn’t wait to see “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis with alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Smith went on to win best actor for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in “King Richard.”

During his five-minute acceptance speech, Smith spoke about defending his family. He also apologized to the academy.

On Monday, he made a stronger apology on Instagram and through his publicist, including an apology to Rock.