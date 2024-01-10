THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Thomson has announced the city’s new Police Chief.

Wednesday, the City Council voted to hire Daniel Carrier for the position. Carrier is currently a lieutenant in the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Division.

The Thomson City Council held an emergency meeting earlier in the day after Donovan Jones, the man initially chosen to be Thomson’s new police chief removed himself from consideration. Jones was offered the position back in December 2023.

Officials plan for Carrier to start in his new role on January 29.

Carrier was one of the four initial finalists for the job in late December. He has worked with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department since 1996, serving in various roles including a lieutenant in the Violent Crimes Division.