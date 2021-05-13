Chocolate Lovers Rejoice: Blue Bell releases new flavor

BENHAM, Texas (BRPROUD) – A new Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor is here for a limited time.

Starting on Thursday, Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream is going to show up in your local grocery stores.

The new ice cream contains these ingredients:

Blue Bell Milk Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate sheet cake pieces

Chopped pecans

Chocolate icing swirl

“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue

Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. Sprinkle in pecans, add a swirl of chocolate icing and you have one great-tasting new flavor.”

Look for Blue Bell Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream in two sizes, pint and half gallon.