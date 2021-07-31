Chipotle offering free guacamole on National Avocado Day, but there’s a catch

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is offering free guacamole for customers who purchase full-priced entrees via the Chipotle app or website. (Chipotle)

(NEXSTAR) – Free guac is arguably the best guac.

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chipotle is offering free guacamole for customers who purchase full-priced entrees via the Chipotle app or website. To redeem the offer, guests in the U.S. and Canada must use the promo code AVO2021 at checkout.

“National Avocado Day, our most popular ‘Chipotday,’ has long given our fans something extra to celebrate on July 31,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s chief marketing officer, in a statement shared earlier this week. “We’re excited to continue the tradition this year by offering fresh, hand-mashed guac for free via our digital channels only with the promo code AVO2021.”

As Chipotle notes, the offer is valid only for customers ordering online at Chipotle’s website or via its app, and not in restaurants. Additional restrictions and details can be found at Chipotle’s U.S. and Canadian websites.

In addition to free guac, Chipotle is currently offering free delivery on select orders placed via its websites or app in the U.S. and Canada. The offer, which is not valid on orders placed through third-party delivery sites, extends through Aug. 1.