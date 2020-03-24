China to lift lockdown measures on Wuhan in April

BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 28: People wear surgical face masks on the Asoke BTS platform on February 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai citizens and tourists have taken measures such as wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations in public places following the spread of Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, February 28, Thailand has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

CHINA (ABC News) – Over 1.5 billion people across the globe — more than one-fifth of the world’s population — have been ordered or urged to stay home amid a deadly pandemic of the novel coronavirus, which the World Health Organization has warned “is accelerating.”

The new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has killed at least 16,587 people worldwide since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan back in December. There are more than 382,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 spanning across every continent except Antartica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

With more than 46,000 diagnosed cases, the United States has the third-highest national total behind Italy and China. The virus has spread to every U.S. state as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, claiming the lives of at least 593 people.

