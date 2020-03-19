China reports no new domestic cases for 1st time since outbreak started

BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 28: People wear surgical face masks on the Asoke BTS platform on February 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai citizens and tourists have taken measures such as wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations in public places following the spread of Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, February 28, Thailand has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

CHINA (ABC News) – A pandemic of a new respiratory virus that began in China just three months ago has tightened its grip around Europe and North America.

The novel coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19, has spread to every continent except Antarctica as well as every single European country, infecting more than 218,000 people globally and killing over 8,800 of them, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. While China still compromises the bulk of the world’s cases and fatalities, that proportion is shrinking by the day as the outbreak appears to ease up there and intensify abroad.

The disease has now infected 9,415 people across all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, making the United States the country with the fifth-highest national total of confirmed cases in the world. At least 141 people have died, according to ABC News’ count.

With more than 35,000 confirmed cases, Italy has the second-highest national total, behind China.