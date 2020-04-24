China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 9th straight day as US toll nears 50,000

News

by: ABC News

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC News) – China reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus for the ninth consecutive day on Friday.

There were also only six new cases of COVID-19, two of which were brought into the country from overseas, according to China’s National Health Commission.

Mark Schiefelbein/APA woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020.A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020.Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Since the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan back in December, the Chinese mainland has reported 82,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,632 deaths.

Hospitals were still treating 915 patients with confirmed cases as of Friday morning, including 57 who are listed in serious condition, according to the National Health Commission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories