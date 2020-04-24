China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 9th straight day as US toll nears 50,000

(ABC News) – China reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus for the ninth consecutive day on Friday.

There were also only six new cases of COVID-19, two of which were brought into the country from overseas, according to China’s National Health Commission.

A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus as she walks across a pedestrian bridge in Beijing, China, on April 23, 2020.Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Since the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan back in December, the Chinese mainland has reported 82,804 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,632 deaths.

Hospitals were still treating 915 patients with confirmed cases as of Friday morning, including 57 who are listed in serious condition, according to the National Health Commission.