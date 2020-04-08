China lifts lockdown in Wuhan where global pandemic began

(ABC News) – Chinese authorities have lifted a months long lockdown on Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The very first cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Wuhan back in December. The city of 11 million people went on lockdown on Jan. 23 in an effort to control the spread of the virus, the first in the world to do so.

This aerial photo taken early on April 8, 2020, shows cars queueing at a highway toll station in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province as they prepare to leave the city after authorities lifted a…

The bulk of the Chinese mainland’s nearly 82,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 3,300 deaths have been reported in Wuhan, the capital of central Hubei province. However, the strict travel restrictions in the city have been gradually eased in recent weeks as the number of new infections continuously declined.

The final restrictions on outbound travel were lifted Wednesday. Thousands of people streamed out of the city via car, train and plane.

People wearing face masks arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan to take one of the first trains leaving the city in China’s central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. Thousands of…

China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday reported no new cases in Wuhan nor the greater Hubei province, though questions have been raised over the accuracy of China’s figures.