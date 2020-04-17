China increases Wuhan death toll by 50%

BANGKOK, THAILAND – FEBRUARY 28: People wear surgical face masks on the Asoke BTS platform on February 28, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai citizens and tourists have taken measures such as wearing masks and hand sanitizing stations in public places following the spread of Covid-19, a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China. As of Friday, February 28, Thailand has 40 confirmed cases of Covid-19. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

(ABC News) – Chinese officials overnight said they had underestimated the number of people that died from COVID-19 at the epicenter of the outbreak, in Wuhan, by 50%. The country added 1,290 dead to its readjusted total for Wuhan, with a death toll that now stands at 3,869 in the city.

China said this was not a cover-up, rather an adjustment to numbers based on new information coming from places like prisons and care facilities.

The timing of this adjustment comes as President Donald Trump criticized China for its underreporting of deaths and cases at the start of the outbreak.

French President Emmanuel Macron added his voice to the growing skepticism of China’s handling of the pandemic.

“There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about,” Macron told the Financial Times.