AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Kisner Foundation presented a $1 million check to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Monday. The money will go toward expanding pediatric development, behavioral health and wellness services at Augusta’s only children’s hospital.

Kisner, who grew up and still resides in Aiken, is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour. Prior to that he attended South Aiken High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2005 national championship golf team. He has competed in seven Masters Tournaments, most recently finishing tied for 44th in April.

Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Heritage at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 15, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“He could move anywhere in the world he would want to, but he chooses to remain here,” said Dr. Brooks Keel, President of Augusta University and Chief Executive Officer of AU Health System. “He says he wants to raise his kids here and I think that speaks volumes about what this community is and what it means. And so to have the Kisners be able to give to their community by giving to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia is a very special day.”

The $1 million donation is the first portion of a $5.3 million dollar pledge made to the Children’s Hospital by the Kisner Foundation in November of 2021.

According to a press release announcing the donation, “The 154-bed not-for-profit Children’s Hospital of Georgia is Augusta’s only children’s hospital, providing the highest level of neonatal and pediatric intensive care, as well as a wide range of general and complex health care for children. Children’s Hospital of Georgia was recently ranked the highest performing hospital in pediatric quality and safety among more than 100 of the nation’s leading academic medical centers.”