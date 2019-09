AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Bullying can be an issue whether students attend brick and mortar schools, are online students, or are homeschooled.

October is National Bullying Prevention month and thousands will come together to increase awareness related to bullying and what to do.

Precious K. Smith, a school counselor and family advocate, came from Atlanta to discuss how to tell if your child is being bullied only on Good Morning Augusta Weekends.