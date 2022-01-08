Child shot in Augusta, hospitalized with life threatening injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue around 7:25 p.m. They learned that an 8 year old victim had been shot in the front yard of a residence in an apparent drive by shooting. She was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle with life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s Investigators and The Crime Scene Unit have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.

No further information available at this time.