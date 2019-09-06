Child riding bike hit by car in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is needs your help to find the car involved in a hit and run.

Around 12:40 Friday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike near the intersections of Milledgeville and Wheeless Roads when a black, four-door vehicle believed to be Dodge Charger hit the child and took off.

The RCSO says the windshield should be damaged from the impact.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you know of anything about the accident, contact the RCSO.