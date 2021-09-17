Child passenger safety week coming up

CSRA (WJBF) – Car accidents and road injuries are the number on cause of death in young children across the United States.

However, more than half of car seats are not used or installed the right way.

Next week, September 20th, kicks off child passenger safety week with one focus being on checking your car seat.

A correctly installed seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

