AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

31-year old Tytron Martiese Smith is wanted for a Child Molestation and Kidnapping incident that January 4th on the 400 block of Broad Street.

Anyone with information concerning Smith’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.