Child kidnapped at Birmingham birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WIAT) – Family members gripped with concern and sadness after their little girl was kidnapped at a birthday party.

Several agencies are currently helping in the search, including Jefferson County EMA, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.



WIAT reports she is 3-years-old.

Birmingham Police are now searching for suspects in the investigation in the ongoing search for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The police believe they are driving an older model (2001-2006), dark color Toyota Sequoia with beige trim. The vehicle was reported to be occupied by an African American man and white man.

McKinney went missing from an outdoor birthday party while playing with other children at Tom Brown Village Housing Community around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

WIAT’s Cory McGinnis spoke with the child’s father and mother. He said both are absolutely devastated someone has their little girl.

“She answers to cupcake. If y’all seen my baby please bring her back. Why you choose her (moans),” April Thomas, the little girl’s mother said.

Birmingham Police are now using an additional tip line, so anyone with information about the investigation into the kidnapping should call 205-297-8413 or 205-254-7777.