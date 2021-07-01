Child found dead inside car in Spartanburg, police investigating

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a car Wednesday evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the three-year-old child was found in a car on North Lanford Road shortly before 6:00pm.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

The name of the child has not yet been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death, the coroner said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department.