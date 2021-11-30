Child Enrichment continuing capital campaign on Giving Tuesday

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Giving Tuesday is a global movement where people donate to non profit organizations. One local child advocacy non profit is hoping to make a huge dent in its capital campaign today.

Child Enrichment advocates for children who have been victims of abuse, neglect, and sex trafficking in the CSRA.

Right now, they are in a building that is too small for their needs and are raising money for a new nearly $6 million facility. Child Enrichment said that with their limited space, minor victims are on a waiting list to be seen.

“We want it to be as least stressful as possible, so the quicker we can get a kid in to give their statement the easier it is for the child. But then, also, when we’re looking at investigations, we want that child to get in as quick as possible so there’s less people talking to them. There’s less ability for coaching, meaning somebody tells the child what to say,” explained Kari Viola-Brooke, executive director at Child Enrichment.

They are hoping raise the rest of the money they need to build a new larger facility. Right now, they don’t have enough room for the number of appointments they have.

Viola-Brooke says that not only is there a waiting list, but a growing number of kids that need their help.

“We are in a facility that does not meet the needs of the volume of kids we need to serve each year. About six years ago we were seeing around six hundred kids each year. Now we serve just over eleven hundred each year. So the demand for more space is really imperative.”

Child Enrichment still needs to raise a little more than $2 million to break ground on their new building. Their goal for Giving Tuesday is $5,000.

Photojournalist: Reggie Mckie.