CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child is dead after falling into a septic tank Tuesday morning in Cherokee County.

Emergency crews responded to a house on Bonner Road in Gaffney around 11:00 a.m. in regards to a child who had fallen into a septic tank.

According to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office, the family was visiting friends on Bonner Road when the mother noticed the child missing.

During a search around the home, the lid on the septic tank was noticed to have been upside down.

The coroner said the mother and other people removed the lid and found a pacifier floating in the water.

The boy was found underwater. He was removed, CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 2-year-old Hawkins Dusty Abercrombie, of Calcium, New York.

This incident remains under investigation by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office.