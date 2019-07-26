Child Cruelty Charges Reinstated for Richmond County Couple

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office, charges that were initially dropped against a couple accused of child cruelty have been reinstated after a judge signed a warrant from the district attorney’s office.

Veronica Mims and Anthony Enriquez were initially charged after a nurse called deputies.

The 1-year-old little girl was taken to Augusta University back on June 9th for being unresponsive and cold.

Doctors say the infant was malnourished, dehydrated, and limp.