Child abuse could be more prevalent during coronavirus lockdown

CSRA (WJBF) – Every thirty minutes there’s a confirmed case of child abuse in the state of Georgia.

Due to the coronavirus, child abuse cases may very well be at an all-time high.

Kari Viola-Brooke said, “Some of the predictors of child abuse are parental stress, economic instability, housing instability and isolation which are all things that are happening right now due to Covid 19.”

Sound familiar?

Millions of Americans are going through at least some of those issues right now.

Viola-Brooke said, “children are not in schools, camps are not open right now, they don’t have a lot of access to safe adults that can make reports by law as mandated reporters so everyday citizens need to take that step if we have any concerns.”

Kari Viola-Brooke is the executive director of child enrichment in Augusta.

Since 1978, the organization has helped nearly 24 thousand victims of abuse.

This child advocate fears that right now abusers may be harming innocent children behind closed doors.

That’s where you come in.

Viola-Brooke said, “Everybody needs to do something to protect children. Everyone should be taking that step, If they have any concerns they need to make a report.”

If you suspect a child is being abused, call 1 855 GA CHILD.