Chiefs star’s to be honored in hometown of Allendale with “Bashaud Breeland Day”

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Bashaud Breeland had a phenomenal season earning his first Super Bowl in his career, but the cornerback’s hometown has known about him for a long time.

A high school football, basketball, and track star in Allendale, South Carolina, Breeland will be honored by his hometown on Saturday, March 21. “Bashaud Breeland Day” will be a day of food, fun, and celebration as we acknowledge the accomplishments of Super Bowl LIV Champion and Allendale’s very own, Bashaud Breeland,” committee members said.

To celebrate the event, your asked you to decorate your lawns with Bashaud’s team colors: Clemson (purple/orange) or Kansas City( red/gold/white), hang banners with his name and number (#21), or use your own creative juices to show him how proud you are of him and his team’s accomplishment.

Breeland is a 2010 graduate of Allendale-Fairfax High School. He attended Clemson University from 2010 to 2013 and entered the 2014 NFL Draft after his junior season. He signed with the Washington Redskins in 2014. In 2018, Breeland signed with the Green Bay Packers where he recorded a 22-yard interception return touchdown against the Falcons. In 2019, he signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

When we receive more information, count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.