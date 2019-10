(CNN) – Some chicken is being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The warning is for multiple types of chicken, even products that contain chicken.

And it was sold under numerous brands in dozens of stores– including:

Kroger, Aldi, Food Lion, Target, Bi-lo, Piggly Wiggly, and Jersey Mike’s.

Tip Top Poultry issued the recall—on products dated January 21st through September 24th.

So far– no one has gotten sick.