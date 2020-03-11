Chick-Fil-A to sell bottles of signature sauce

(CNN) – Fans of Chick-Fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.

Bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores in April.

You will find it at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

A 16 ounce bottle costs $3.49.

All proceeds will go to Chick-Fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida — But Chick-Fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

