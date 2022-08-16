CSRA (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A is helping customers start their morning by testing a new bold and bite-sized option, Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites, to the breakfast menu in select markets.

The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites are baked in-house every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

Each order includes four egg bites, making them ideal for a meal on-the-go.

The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will be available for a limited time starting August 22nd at participating restaurants in Augusta, Ga. and Aiken, S.C.

Guest feedback will help determine if the new breakfast bites will be featured on menus nationwide in the future.