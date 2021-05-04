Chick-fil-A pledges $500K to HBCU’s leadership program

ATLANTA (AP) — Chick-fil-A is set to gift $500,000 to a leadership development program at a historically Black college in Atlanta.

Morris Brown College said in a statement Monday that the program will be aimed at preparing students for careers in hospitality and organizational leadership.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the contribution marks one of the largest received by the college since beginning its reaccreditation process two years ago.

Chick-Fil-A’s vice president of corporate social responsibility says the company intends to work with the school to teach financial literacy, entrepreneurship, leadership and more.

The college’s president says the partnership will bolster the school’s efforts to create a pipeline of diverse leaders in hospitality.