Chicago cancels classes after union backs remote learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago schools have canceled classes after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels.

The move comes amid an escalating battle over safety protocols in schools.

Officials in the nation’s third-largest school district say they won’t switch back to online instruction district-wide, as it was devastating for children’s learning and mental health.

But the union says the district’s safety protocols are lacking.

Classes were canceled Wednesday but school officials say buildings would be remain open for administrators and staff and essential services like meals for students.

The status of class the rest of the week was unknown.

School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issues as Chicago, with most opting to stay open