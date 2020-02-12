Cher’s Sisters Only Club’s 8th annual Prom-A-Palooza: free prom dresses shoes and accessories

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Cher’s Sisters Only Club (SOC) will host its 8th Annual Prom – A – Palooza on Saturday, March 10th, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Augusta Kroc Center on 1833 Broad Street in Augusta, GA.

School proms, formal dances and balls are fast approaching; Cher’s Sister Only Club will provide free prom, formal and ball dresses, shoes and accessories to young ladies of the CSRA that may be facing financial challenges.

This has been extremely successful event, over 1000 dresses, 200 pairs of shoes, and over 150 pieces of jewelry have been donated over the years. Those interested in finding a dress for their special event can send an email to SOCPROMAPALOZZA@GMAIL.COM or call (706) 951-2342 for an appointment.

The points of contacts for donations, questions about event or volunteering will be Tonya Geter or Carina Tyree and they can also be reached at SOCPROMAPALOZZA@GMAIL.COM.

Latest Headlines: