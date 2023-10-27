RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual wanted for questioning in reference to Forgery in the 4th Degree.

Authorities say the incident happened on September 18th at the SRP Bank on Peach Orchard Road.

The victim says that several business checks listed under Walker Real Estate were stolen from the post office after being deposited in the blue post office drop box on Stovall Street.

The victim states that the checks were fraudulently endorsed and deposited in to an unknown account.

According to the incident report, the checks total up to $16,511.59, with one of the checks not written by the business.

If anyone has any information concerning the pictured subject, please contact Inv. Michael Hucko (706) 821-1088 or any On Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.