BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash in Beech Island.

Aiken County dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 that the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. near 184 Lanier Rd.

According to Aiken County dispatch, the incident began as a traffic stop on Beech Island Ave. near Lamar Dr.

The suspect reportedly fled from deputies and struck 2 other vehicles, bringing the chase to an end.

As of the time of this article, the road is blocked off and is considered a crime scene.