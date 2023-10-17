BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a crash in Beech Island.
Aiken County dispatch tells NewsChannel 6 that the crash happened at 8:11 p.m. near 184 Lanier Rd.
According to Aiken County dispatch, the incident began as a traffic stop on Beech Island Ave. near Lamar Dr.
The suspect reportedly fled from deputies and struck 2 other vehicles, bringing the chase to an end.
As of the time of this article, the road is blocked off and is considered a crime scene.