Charlie Norwood VA to host Stand Down Event for Homeless Veterans

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Stand Down, a community resource fair for Veterans experiencing homelessness.

Stand Downs are typically one- to three-day events during which VA staff and volunteers provide food, clothing and health screenings to homeless and at-risk Veterans. In addition, Veterans also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling and other essential services.

The event will take place Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at its Uptown Division at 1 Freedom Way in Augusta.

Veterans can access the Stand Down near the Mental Health entrance area. Both drive-thru and walk-in services will be provided, including the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO: Veterans experiencing or at-risk of homelessness

WHAT: Homeless Veteran Stand Down

WHEN: 10 a.m. –noon, March 26, 2021

WHERE: Outside Mental Health entrance, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown Division, 1 Freedom Way, Augusta, GA 30904

