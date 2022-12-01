MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy aimed a gun at his mother, then shot and killed her, because she would not buy him a virtual reality headset.

The boy was charged as an adult last week with first-degree reckless homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Journal Sentinel, the boy initially told police the shooting was an accident.

But then he later said he purposely aimed at his mom.

The boy’s relatives told detectives he has mental health issues.

Wisconsin law requires children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, though the case could be moved to juvenile court.