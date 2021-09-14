Changes to COVID-19-related procedures at Edgefield County schools

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Edgefield County School District is implementing three changes to COVID-19-related procedures within the district, school leaders say.

All three changes will go into effect beginning Wednesday, September 15.

Beginning Wednesday, schools will no longer send a school-wide parent notification call-out message when a case occurs at the school level, instead, leaders will send an email notification to the parents of all students in a class when there has been a positive COVID-19 case. When a close contact has been identified, parents will still receive a phone call and an additional email moving forward. Calls and emails will now be automated.

Schools will now be share school-specific data on the district website each day. The data will include the number of new student and staff cases for each ECSD school for the previous school day.

