AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has confirmed some changes coming to the 2022-2023 Aiken County school calendar.

Tuesday night, school board members voted to add a week-long fall break in October.

They also voted on an incentive to recruit teachers at schools that are short-staffed within the county.

New and special education teachers would receive a $2500 sign-on bonus.

If a current special education teacher transfers to a school in need, they would also be eligible for the bonus money.

That incentive ends September 30th.

We’re told bigger changes are coming to the 23-24 school year calendar, but those have yet to be voted on.