Changes at Salvation Army Kroc Center due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be closing its community center and will be open to members only in response to the latest CDC and local government guidelines.

The membership side of the Kroc Center will be closing at 6 PM daily to accommodate a deep cleaning initiative. The Kroc Center will be disinfected from 6 PM – 5 AM daily. All group classes have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

The Augusta Kroc Church will be offering virtual worship experiences on Sunday morning and Wednesday nights at facebook.com/AugustaKrocChurch/. The community is invited to join in on these special services.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has implemented hand sanitizing stations in all locations and instructed staff to minimize the spread of communicable diseases by adhering to enhanced cleaning protocols.

The Salvation Army of Augusta urges guests and staff to

Wash their hands multiple times a day

Cover their coughs and sneezes

Distance themselves by staying six feet apart from each other

Disinfect objects that they touch

Avoid touching their faces

Stay home if they are feeling ill

Major Douglas McClure said, “During these troubling times, The Salvation Army is committed to providing emotional and spiritual care for all members of our community. If you have a prayer request, please email it to GEO.Augusta.Prayer.Requests@uss.salvationarmy.org.“

The Salvation Army Family Stores will remain open and will be operating during normal hours. Family Store Staff have enhanced their cleaning protocols to minimize the spread of the virus.

The Salvation Army of Augusta will continue to closely monitor the situation as it progresses and take guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local authorities. For updates on The Salvation Army of Augusta’s actions in this developing situation, please visit salvationarmyaugusta.org/covid19.