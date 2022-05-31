It was suppose to be Rescue Act Funds for Riverwalk, the proposal, 700 thousand dollars for a splash pad, shade structures, and a new restroom.



“I’m really kind of getting tired of all these twists and turns that are happening here, I’m looking directly at our director, to bring some direction,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

A commission committee was expecting to hear from Rec Director Maurice McDowell on the Riverwalk proposal, but instead the plan now is to redirect the Riverwalk money to the over budget renovations at the Barbecue Pit.

“Because that project has already been bided out because we know what those numbers are and because it’s one of our heavily utilized parks in terms of rental facilities I think it makes sense at this juncture to move forward with the barbecue pit,” said McDowell.



“No that’s not what I want to see at all, I want to see our Riverwalk, which is one of the most widely used, areas and one of our gems that we have in the city taken care of and taken care of more sooner than later,” said Commissioner Mason.



Meanwhile another rec site is having funding issues the renovations at the Brigham Community Center are also well over budget.



“They went out for bids and it came back. like eight point three million, a lot higher then we thought so we need a little over a million dollars at Brigham to make it a go,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.



Commissioners have Rescue Act funds available for Recreation but the list of needs is growing longer in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.