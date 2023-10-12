DALLAS (WJBF) – Champions Retreat Golf Club, which plays host to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament every Masters Week, has been sold.

The 27-hole private golf club has been acquired by Arcis Golf. The new owners will take over operations Friday, Oct. 13.

“The exceptional facility, courses, and amenities add a new dimension to our differentiated collection of private, daily fee, and resort properties. We are uniquely positioned to offer best-in-class golf and innovative programming and content that appeal to the entire family,” said Blake Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf. “Champions Retreat directly aligns with our strategy of owning and operating preeminent properties and our unwavering commitment to grow the game of golf and transformational lifestyle experiences.”

Champions Retreat is located 15 miles from Augusta, set among 365 acres of Georgia pines and wetlands along the Savannah River. Three of the biggest names in golf – Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player – each designed nine signature holes.

With this acquisition, the first for Arcis Golf in Georgia, the company expands its presence to 14 states.

“It has been an immense privilege to see Champions Retreat grow to the stature it holds today,” said Bill Forrest, previous owner of Champions Retreat Golf Club. “The exceptional golf experience will continue to be enjoyed by members, guests and players from all over the world for years to come.”