Certain Beech Island Water District customer under boil water advisory

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. —- Some Beech Island Water District customers are under a boil water advisory.

Officials say it affects residents living on Beech Island Avenue.

There’s no contamination of the system but, because of loss of pressure, etc., the potential for contamination exists, officials shared.

If you live in this area, you’re asked to vigorously boil your water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until notified otherwise. Any ice made from the water which has not been boiled should not be used.