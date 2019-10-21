Cell phone video shows Augusta woman arrested in front of kids

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– A NewsChannel 6 viewer sent us a cell phone video of a woman being arrested and asked for our help.

The video was taken on Sand Bar Ferry Rd. in Augusta by a man who says he was just walking by when he saw the woman in handcuffs. The footage shows a woman being arrested by a Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy in front of her two children. You can hear the little girl crying throughout the duration of the video.

The woman who sent us the recording asked to be kept anonymous. She said, “I do not know either parties…I am just someone who does not believe in excessive force… Please get justice for the woman and her kids.”

The video she sent NewsChannel 6 has since been removed from Facebook where it was originally posted.

NewsChannel 6 was able to confirm the woman in the video is Sherita Jackson. She faces one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer. According to a criminal records search, Jackson has no prior arrests in Richmond County.

In the cell phone video you see the deputy take Jackson to the ground as he tries to handcuff her. Jackson’s daughter cries, “get off my mommy!” While on the ground, you hear Jackson tell the deputy, “I’m 110 pounds. Get off of me with your weight.”

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

Cell phone video taken by Sherita Jackson’s son.

Deputy Todd Beasley is the officer who arrested Jackson on October 17. Jackson believes her arrest was conducted unlawfully. She filed a complaint against Deputy Beasley with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs department.

The cell phone video does not show what happened leading up to the arrest, nor what happened afterwards.

Deputy Beasley recorded what he says happened in his incident report. He says he was dispatched to the Family Dollar on Sand Bar Ferry Rd. An employee told him they wanted to “ban Jackson, Sherita (suspect) from the property.”

The deputy says he saw Jackson “walking west on Sand Bar Ferry Rd with her 2 children carrying items purchased from Family Dollar.”

According to the deputy, Jackson was “less than cooperative and would not identify herself.” Deputy Beasley writes, “I advised her that I would have to arrest her for obstruction and then call DFCS for her children if she did not comply.” He continued, saying Jackson “physically resisted” arrest and he warned her that he would have to put her on the ground if she kept resisting. He writes, “the suspect continued to resist and scream for help.”

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

Cell phone video taken by Sherita Jackson’s son.

The incident report says the children were turned over to Richmond County DFCS.

Deputy Beasley notes, “BWC (Body Worn Camera) video is available.” The sheriff’s office says they will not release the BWC footage since it is part of the ongoing investigation.

NewsChannel 6 asked the manager at Family Dollar about the situation. He tells us he is not allowed to speak to the media and instructed us to contact their corporate office, which we did. We are waiting for their response.

Jackson says she spoke with Family Dollar corporate the Monday following her arrest. According to Jackson, “they confirmed [the employee] had no right to go behind corporate orders and take matters into her own hands.”

Deputy Beasley is the same officer who made national headlines earlier this year. In March, Deputy Beasley cited a pregnant mother after her three year old son peed in the parking lot of a gas station when he could not make it to the bathroom. The pregnant mother received a citation for disorderly conduct. However, the case was dismissed a few months later.

Deputy Beasley cited the pregnant mother about 1 mile from where Sherita Jackson was arrested last week.

NewsChannel 6 has requested an interview with Sheriff Roundtree about Jackson’s arrest. We were told the Sheriff has been made aware of the video. He says, “A complaint was filed [Monday] in Internal Affairs and as with all complaints it is being investigated.”

This is a developing story. Count on NewsChannel 6 for continued coverage.