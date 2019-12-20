Cell phone policies in SC schools can change if this bill passes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say everyone has a cell phone. In fact, cell phone users are becoming younger and younger.

And because many high schoolers, and even middle school and elementary school students have cell phones, schools are finding themselves having to police cell phone usage.

It’s a sticky topic. On one hand the electronic device is great for parents to stay in touch with their child, but on the other hand it can create a distraction in the classroom.

Representative Russell Ott is hoping to limit those distractions. “Technology is a great thing when used the right way.”

Current state student code includes cell phone usage as a behavioral misconduct, but it doesn’t specify what is acceptable and unacceptable use.

Rep. Ott prefiled a bill calling on the state department of education to create a policy to set those restrictions.

“Should we decide that’s somethign we want to pursue, what would that look like what would the rules and procedures be and how would schools would implement that,” explained Rep. Ott.

The Calhoun County lawmaker thinks the proposal will help enhance learning environments in classrooms across the state.

Rep. Ott continued, “Statistics are pretty staggering when you look at issues like anxiety or depression in our schools and one of the things that has contributed to that rise quite frankly is cell phone use.”

The state superintendent’s proposal would have to also include an exception for emergency situations.

The department of education would have to spend the next year taking recommendations from teachers, parents and students and have a plan to present to the General Assembly by the end of 2020.