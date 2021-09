MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office will honor a deputy sheriff who served many years of service on Thursday, September 30.

Master Deputy Sheriff Emanuel “Hollywood” Crowder has served with the county for 42 years.

The celebration will take place in the magistrate’s courtroom at the sheriff’s office on West Augusta Street extension in McCormick.

It’s from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.