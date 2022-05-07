AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest celebrations of the year filled with food, drinks, and fun. Why not make this year’s celebration a bit healthier and cut out all that sugar that leads to a number of health issues.

Jayne Jones is America’s No Sugar Baker. She landed in the ER on her 45th birthday with high blood pressure and blood sugar level, and she was moments away from having a stroke. She also went blind for 15 days. Jones was diagnosed as severely diabetic but didn’t want to have to depend on medication and insulin for the rest of her life. The self-taught baker returned to the kitchen, reworked all her recipes, and removed unhealthy sugar.

Jones joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share her No Sugar Baker’s Cheesy Taco Skillet recipe to help celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

No Sugar Baker’s Cheesy Taco Skillet

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Cooked Ground Beef

½ C. Chopped Onion

½ C. Diced Green and Red Peppers

1 Small Can Diced Green Chiles

½ C. Chopped Tomatoes

1 C. Cooked Cauliflower Rice

1 ½ C. Mexican Shredded Cheese

½ C. Fresh Avocado or Sour Cream

Handful of Chopped Jalapenos and Diced Fresh Cilantro

Easy Directions:

Jayne has released two cookbooks

1. In a skillet, place beef, onion, peppers and chiles. Stir and add in tomatoes, cauliflower rice and top with cheese.

2. Cover skillet and heat on high until cheese is fully melted.

3. Plate each serving and top with fresh avocado, sour cream, jalapenos, and cilantro.

4. We enjoyed with cauliflower chips!

Jayne has released two cookbooks. She can be found at www.nosugarbaker.com.