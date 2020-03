AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Today is the 14th day of the third month — three … one … and four. Those digits are crucial — because they make March 14 National Pi Day.

It’s the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Victoria Ibarra of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to demonstrate Cheddar’s homemade chicken pot pie just in time for Pi Day.