AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Halloween comes early this year at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Pet rescue group “Friends Of The Animal Shelter” (FOTAS) will host a Trunk or Treat adoption event featuring pet adoption specials, adoptable dogs in Halloween costumes and a “smorgasbord of Halloween candy in a bevy of car trunks”, according to a news release from organizers.

Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes as well.

Shelter officials tell NewsChannel 6 they are experiencing an unusually high intake of homeless pets and fewer adoptions, leaving the shelter at full capacity. This month, adoption fees are just $35 or less for dogs, $10 for cats/kittens.

“We’re trying to bring people back to the shelter,” said FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle. “So, we’re trying to do events once a month, at least, for kids to come, for families to come and we just thought this was a really fun way to do it. We all like candy, we like dogs, we love kids, so let’s just get them all here on the same day.”

The shelter’s adoption hours are 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

To see adoptable pets, click here. For more information, contact FOTAS at info@FOTASaiken.org or call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537, option 3.

IF YOU GO

WHO: Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS)

WHAT: “Trunk Or Treat” Halloween adoption event

WHEN: Saturday, October 21st, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Aiken County Animal Shelter