AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — This fall, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Augusta offers a delightful array of seasonal flavors to enhance celebrations, ranging from football gatherings to back-to-school events.

Among the featured cakes is the beloved Pumpkin Spice, a seasonal classic combining rich pumpkin and spices adorned with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting, available until Nov. 26 in various sizes.

For those seeking alternatives to pumpkin spice, Nothing Bundt Cakes presents the Snickerdoodle, capturing the essence of the classic cookie with a perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar, and the Carrot cake, infused with carrot and pineapple, boasting familiar notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Additionally, it introduces a new flavor, the Churro Dulce de Leche, which features a delectable combination of cinnamon sugar complemented by a luscious caramel dulce de leche filling.

Whether it’s Bundtinis, miniature Bundtlets, or larger 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes provides a delightful selection to savor the season’s flavors.

