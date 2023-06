AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Cedar Creek Church in Aiken is hosting a Back to School Splash event.

The event is a farewell to the summer and brings in the new school year, with a thrill.

The Back-to-School Splash promises fun activities, delicious food, and refreshing moments that will make this event an absolute hit with all attendees.

The event will be on Sunday July, 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 2 :00 p.m., located at Cedar Creek Church on 3001 Banks Mill Road. Aiken, SC 29803.