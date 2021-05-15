CDC recommends masks be used in schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The CDC recommends schools continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The agency released the new information on Saturday, May 15.

We’ve learned masks should be worn at all times, by all people in school facilities, with certain exceptions for certain people, or for certain settings or activities, such as while eating or drinking. Masks should be required in all classroom and non-classroom settings, including hallways, school offices, restrooms, gyms, auditoriums, etc.