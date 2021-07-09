CDC and FDA release joint statement on COVID vaccine boosters

(WJBF) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have released a joint statement on coronavirus booster shots.

In part, it states Americans who have been fully vaccinated against #COVID19 do not need a booster shot at this time.

FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: