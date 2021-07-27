CCSO searching for two suspects accused of stealing equipment from the Georgia Inn in Martinez

MARTINEZ (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the couple in these pictures.

Authorities say on July 7th, between 10pm and 10:30pm two suspects stole a Pittsburgh floor jack, a Pittsburgh portable ramp, and a Ryobi electric lawnmower from the Georgia Inn located on South Belair Road in Martinez.







The suspects are a white male and a white female that arrived in a faded brown or tan Dodge Dakota.





If you recognize these two or have knowledge of the crime in question, please contact the CCSO at 706 541-2800.