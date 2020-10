MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate two men accused of killing Gage Reynolds.

The incident happened September 4th, 2020 in Martinez.

Police say the Tyquan Rouse and Tyrese Rouse should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know of their where about or anything regarding the crime in question, please contact the CCSO.